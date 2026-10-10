MCC’s POV campaign promotes body positivity at Chitlapakkam Lake

Chennai, Oct 10:

The Department of Communication, Madras Christian College, continued its “POV – Perfect Original Version” campaign at Chitlapakkam Lake on October 9, promoting inclusivity, self-acceptance and respect for all body types.

The campaign featured a thematic dance, street play, interactive games and activities to raise awareness about body shaming, appearance-based stereotypes and unrealistic beauty standards.

Head of Department Dr. Deborah Raj and student convenor Monika emphasised the importance of fostering empathy and ensuring that everyone is valued beyond their physical appearance. The campaign is supported by Sri Vishnu Constructions and Kalaivani’s Sweets and Snacks.