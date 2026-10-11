Modi, CM Vijay Travel Together on Chennai Metro After Inaugurating New Corridor

Chennai, Oct 11:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay travelled together on the Chennai Metro on Sunday after jointly inaugurating the Poonamallee–Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project. The inauguration marked a significant step in expanding public transport connectivity across the city’s western suburbs.

Modi arrived at Chennai airport at 10.58 am from New Delhi and was received by Chief Minister Vijay. Ministers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and other party functionaries were also present to welcome the Prime Minister.

From the airport, Modi travelled by road towards the Porur Metro station. A roadshow was held along the route, with people gathering on both sides of the road to greet him. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowds by waving from his vehicle, while Vijay’s car followed the Prime Minister’s convoy.

At the Porur Metro station, Modi and Vijay inspected the facilities and discussed the new service. The Prime Minister sought details about the Metro project before jointly flagging off the newly constructed corridor with the Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister subsequently obtained a Metro ticket by making a payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He then travelled with Vijay from Porur Bypass station towards Poonamallee Bypass station and back. During the journey, Modi interacted with students and workers travelling on the train.

The visit was particularly significant as it marked Modi’s first visit to Tamil Nadu since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government assumed office under Vijay. It was also the first major official event in which the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister participated together since the change of government in the State.

The newly inaugurated Poonamallee–Vadapalani section forms part of Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project. The stretch covers approximately 14.5 km and includes 11 elevated stations in the newly opened section.

The corridor has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. It is expected to improve connectivity between Poonamallee, Porur, Vadapalani and surrounding residential and commercial areas, providing commuters with an additional public transport option.

A notable feature of the project is a 3.7-km double-decker structure. The corridor also incorporates advanced signalling technology designed to support driverless train operations. The expansion is expected to help reduce travel time, ease pressure on busy roads and strengthen links between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city’s major transport and commercial hubs.

The inauguration is part of the wider Phase II expansion, which envisages a Metro network of approximately 118.9 km across three corridors. The larger project is intended to extend rapid transit services to several developing neighbourhoods and improve access to employment centres, educational institutions and other key destinations.