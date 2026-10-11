PM Modi’s Chennai Roadshow Draws Enthusiastic Welcome; CM Vijay Follows in Convoy

Chennai, Oct 11:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from members of the public and BJP workers during a roadshow in Chennai on Sunday, shortly after arriving in the city for a series of development programmes.

Modi arrived at Chennai airport at 10.58 am from New Delhi. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay personally received the Prime Minister at the airport, welcoming him with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and other leaders and functionaries were also present.

Following the reception, the Prime Minister left the airport by road for Porur Metro station. A roadshow was held along the route, with crowds gathering on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Modi acknowledged the gathering by standing in his vehicle and waving to the people. BJP workers and supporters had assembled along the route to greet the Prime Minister, while the Tamil Nadu BJP organised a special reception for his visit.

Chief Minister Vijay followed Modi’s vehicle in a separate car. The movement of the two leaders along the same route drew public attention as the Prime Minister proceeded towards Porur for the inauguration of the new Chennai Metro corridor.

The visit marks Modi’s first trip to Tamil Nadu since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government assumed office under Vijay. The Prime Minister’s itinerary included the inauguration of the Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro corridor, along with the launch of and foundation-laying for several infrastructure projects.

The Metro programme was scheduled to include a joint train journey by Modi and Vijay, during which the Prime Minister would interact with students and workers. The new corridor is expected to improve public transport connectivity across western Chennai and adjoining suburban areas.

The Prime Minister’s visit also included programmes relating to road and railway infrastructure, Chennai’s port facilities and research at IIT Madras.

Elaborate security arrangements were made along the airport–Porur route and at the venues scheduled for the Prime Minister’s programmes. Police personnel were deployed at key locations to regulate crowds and facilitate the movement of the convoy.