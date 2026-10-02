Two omni buses collide near Ulundurpet, 10 injured

Ulundurpet, Oct 2:

More than 10 passengers were injured after two omni luxury buses collided on the Ulundurpet bypass road in Kallakurichi district in the early hours of Friday.

An omni bus that had started from Chennai on Thursday night for Alangulam in Tenkasi district was travelling on the Ulundurpet bypass around midnight. Another luxury omni bus was travelling ahead of it towards Tenkasi.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the bus in front suddenly applied the brakes near a tea shop on the bypass road. The luxury bus coming behind reportedly lost control and rammed into the rear of the bus ahead.

More than 10 passengers travelling in the two buses suffered injuries in the accident. One passenger reportedly suffered a severed toe. On receiving information, a police team led by Ulundurpet Sub-Inspector Rajasekar rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The injured passengers were rescued from the buses and taken to the Ulundurpet Government Hospital for treatment.

The accident caused severe traffic congestion on the Ulundurpet National Highway, with vehicles queuing up for nearly two kilometres. Motorists faced considerable hardship as traffic movement was affected.