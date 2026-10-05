CM to host dinner for Asian Games medallists: Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai, Oct 5:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will host a dinner for the State’s athletes who won medals at the 20th Asian Games held in Japan, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna said on Monday.

Speaking at a felicitation function for Tamil Nadu’s squash medallists at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, Aadhav Arjuna said the dinner would also be attended by students staying in government sports hostels.

Squash players Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa and Sameena Riyas, who won bronze medals, and Ramesh Rajesh, who won bronze in the men’s 4x400m relay, were felicitated at the event.

“The athletes who won medals at the Asian Games are role models for us. We have several plans for the development of sports in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said.

He said air-conditioned hostels for sportspersons were being developed in all districts. He added that the government would extend support to athletes from the age of eight until they achieve success at the Olympics.

“Within at least four years, all the planned sports cities in Tamil Nadu will be established,” he said.

Aadhav Arjuna said he would request the Chief Minister to provide coaches with prize money equivalent to the awards given to medal-winning athletes. “We will make this request to the Chief Minister, and I am confident that he will accept it,” he said.

Urging students to make better use of digital platforms, the Minister said they should watch content that helps improve their sporting skills instead of spending their time only watching films on YouTube.

He said athletes must identify their talents, develop their skills, participate in competitions and work towards achieving success. “This is a moment of pride for India and Tamil Nadu as we celebrate the achievements of our athletes at the Asian Games,” he added.