Asian Games: India’s golden October 2, six gold medals in a historic medal rush

Nagoya, Oct 2:

India enjoyed a memorable day at the 2026 Asian Games on October 2, winning six gold medals across hockey, boxing, wrestling and archery. The day’s medal haul also included two silver and two bronze medals as Indian athletes produced a series of impressive performances in Nagoya.

The biggest highlight came from the Indian women’s hockey team, which defeated China to claim a historic gold medal. Their triumph provided a fitting finale to a day that had already seen India dominate several disciplines.

India’s medal rush began early with the recurve archery events. The Indian archers continued their strong run at the Games, adding gold and silver medals and further strengthening the country’s position in the overall medal standings.

Boxing also proved highly productive for India, with three Indian boxers reaching the top of the podium. Their victories added three more gold medals to India’s tally and underlined the country’s strong showing in the ring.

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal was another Indian gold medallist on the day. His victory added to the country’s success on the wrestling mat and gave India another reason to celebrate during a packed day of competition.

The women’s hockey team then capped the day with their historic triumph over China. Their gold medal was among the major talking points of October 2 and brought India’s gold-medal tally for the day to six.

Apart from the six gold medals, India also secured two silver medals, while sailing and sepaktakraw contributed bronze medals. Several other Indian athletes came close to reaching the podium, making it a productive day across disciplines.

With success coming in archery, hockey, boxing and wrestling, October 2 emerged as one of India’s most successful days at the Asian Games. The performances across different sports also highlighted the breadth of India’s campaign as the competition enters its crucial stages.