Stalin campaigns in Dharapuram, Urges voters to reject Vijay’s politics

Chennai, Oct 3:

DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay of challenging the dignity of voters ahead of the October 6 Dharapuram Assembly bypoll. Campaigning for DMK candidate S Suganya, Stalin urged voters to support the party’s Rising Sun symbol. The bypoll was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama resigned and subsequently joined the ruling TVK.

Stalin alleged that an elected representative who had secured the people’s votes had subsequently “sold” the mandate by joining another party, while accusing the party that accepted the representative of having “bought” the candidate through political bargaining. He questioned voters on whether such a party deserved their support and described Vijay as a “Reels Chief Minister”, alleging that his government did not have the support of the majority of the people.

Calling on Dharapuram voters to protect the constituency’s self-respect, Stalin urged them to respond to what he described as the Chief Minister’s arrogance by voting for the DMK on October 6.