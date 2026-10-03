Flydubai co-pilot who stabbed captain identified, was barred from flying by Oman

Jerusalem. Oct 3:

The Flydubai co-pilot accused of attacking his captain, Smit Machchhar, and allegedly attempting to bring down a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about his ideological views, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The co-pilot, whom Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, citing sources, had previously been prohibited by Omani authorities from flying before he was later hired by Flydubai, the WSJ report said

ABC News reported that the Flydubai co-pilot had earlier been suspended from flying by Oman Air after being flagged as a security risk.