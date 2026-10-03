CJP’s Dipke warns of ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ at Mumbai protest, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Mumbai, Oct 3:

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-roll irregularities, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday demanded Kumar’s resignation. He warned of a “Jantar Mantar 2.0” agitation, followed by a demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation if the CEC did not step down.

Addressing a gathering at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Dipke said democracy is under threat as voter names have been removed from electoral rolls across India through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process initiated after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.