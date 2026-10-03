India vs WI third ODI: India looks to test bench strength ahead of World Cup

Chandigarh, Oct 3:

India, having already sealed the three-match ODI series against West Indies, will face the visitors in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh with an eye on their bench strength and World Cup options.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Anshul Kamboj could get an opportunity to make a stronger case for selection. Naman Dhir and Gurnoor Brar have already featured in the series.

For West Indies, the final game offers another chance to improve their bowling discipline and finish the series strongly, while India will look to gather more information about their fringe players beyond the result.