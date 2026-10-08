TN govt orders hospital inspections over medicine billing

Chennai, Oct 8:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drugs Control has ordered inspections at selected hospitals and their attached pharmacies following reports that inpatients were being charged at or near the maximum retail price (MRP) for medicines and medical supplies procured by hospitals at discounted rates.

The inspections will cover medicines, medical devices and consumables. Drug control officials have been instructed to compare hospitals’ procurement costs with the prices charged to patients and check for suspected overcharging as well as violations of pricing and labelling requirements.

S Gurubharathi, Joint Director of Drugs Control and Controlling Authority-cum-Licensing Authority, issued two communications to assistant directors on October 1, detailing the records to be examined and reporting requirements.

Inspectors have been directed to document significant differences between procurement prices and patient billing, suspected overcharging, discrepancies in records and violations of pricing or labelling provisions. Findings must be supported by relevant documents, with inspections to be completed on priority and consolidated reports submitted to the Directorate.

Action will be initiated under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, wherever pricing violations are established. Action-taken reports along with supporting documents have also been sought for further proceedings.

In a separate communication, the Directorate directed officials to intensify surveillance against the unauthorised sale and misuse of habit-forming prescription medicines. Reports of misuse of drugs such as Tapentadol and Nitrazepam have been cited as a public health concern requiring stronger enforcement.

Assistant directors have been asked to conduct surprise inspections at retail and wholesale outlets, particularly in areas where complaints or information about misuse have been received. Officials must verify prescriptions, purchase and sale records, bills, stock details and other relevant documents.

Special attention has also been ordered on disposable syringes and needles that could be misused or diverted. Any mismatch between physical stock and records must be investigated and the nature of the discrepancy established.

At hospitals, officials will examine purchase invoices, procurement prices, printed MRP, sale prices and patient billing, with particular focus on high-value medicines and injections. Significant findings must be properly documented and supported by records before being submitted to the Directorate.