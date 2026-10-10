BJP in Delhi is TVK, says Kanimozhi

Chennai, Oct 10:

DMK MP Kanimozhi has accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu of suppressing protests, alleging that its actions in the State mirrored those of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

In a post on X on Saturday, Kanimozhi said, “The way the TVK government is suppressing those protesting in Tamil Nadu today makes one thing clear: TVK in Delhi is the BJP, and the BJP in Tamil Nadu is TVK.”

Her remarks came amid protests in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) calling for his resignation over changes to electoral procedures. Several people, including young protesters, journalists and advocates, were reportedly arrested in connection with the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

The arrest of journalists who had gone to cover the protest site triggered concern. CJP members and leaders of opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), were also among those arrested during the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the TVK government of arresting young people who were peacefully protesting against Gyanesh Kumar in Besant Nagar, Chennai. He questioned whom the government feared and alleged that the Chief Minister was acting to suppress the protest.

Kanimozhi’s statement drew a parallel between the handling of protests by the TVK government in Tamil Nadu and the BJP government at the Centre.