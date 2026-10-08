Z-plus security for CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid protests

New Delhi, Oct 8:

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been provided Z-plus security by the Union government amid continuing protests against him over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The security arrangements at his residence have also been strengthened following protests near his houses in Delhi and Agra.

Opposition INDIA bloc parties have been staging protests demanding Kumar’s resignation over the SIR exercise. On Tuesday, opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained during a march towards the Election Commission office.

In view of the protests and fresh security inputs, additional personnel have been deployed around Kumar’s residence, while security at the Election Commission headquarters has also been strengthened. Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police personnel have been deployed as part of the enhanced arrangements.

Z-plus is among the highest levels of civilian security provided by the government. The protection involves a large team of security personnel working in shifts, along with close-protection and round-the-clock security arrangements.

The security enhancement comes as the INDIA bloc has planned further protests against the SIR process and has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to submit its concerns regarding the exercise and Kumar.