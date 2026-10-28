ITI: CM gives appointment orders to 673 junior training officers

Chennai, Oct 28:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday handed over appointment orders to 673 junior training officers at a government industrial training institute (ITI) in Guindy, Chennai.

The Chief Minister also presented certificates of appreciation to students who secured top ranks at the national level in trade examinations.

As part of efforts to modernise government ITIs, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged with Schneider Electric to establish modern electrical laboratories at government industrial training institutes.