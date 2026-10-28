Stalin slams TVK govt, says TN will have no peace

Chennai, Oct 28:

DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a fresh attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu would have no peace as long as the present administration remained in power.

Addressing a gathering in Chennai, Stalin criticised the government over the law and order situation and accused it of failing to ensure public safety.

Stalin alleged that incidents of murder, robbery, drug trafficking, sexual violence against women and children going missing had become frequent under the TVK regime. He also questioned the effectiveness of the Singappen Special Force constituted to protect women, remarking that the situation had reached a stage where another force might be required to protect the special unit itself.

Referring to Vijay’s criticism of the DMK as an evil force, Stalin said people had begun to realise who the real evil force was. Recalling his statement after the DMK came to power in 2021 that his government would function in such a way that even those who had not voted for it would regret their decision, Stalin claimed that the situation was now the opposite, with even those who had voted for the TVK government regretting their choice.

Stalin also questioned the longevity of the Vijay-led government, saying he doubted whether it would last even six months. He urged DMK cadres to prepare to bring the government to an end and called for sustained political efforts against the ruling party. His remarks mark a further escalation in the confrontation between the DMK and the TVK government, with law and order and governance emerging as key points of political contention.