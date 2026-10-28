Case registered against Sekar Babu

Chennai, Oct 28:

Chennai police have registered a case against former DMK minister P K Sekar Babu, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and eight others for allegedly making derogatory remarks against police personnel and obstructing them from discharging their duties during the arrest of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The case was registered at the Vepery police station following a complaint by police personnel and an examination of video footage of the incident. According to the allegations, Sekar Babu, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and other DMK functionaries engaged in a heated argument with police officers and security personnel who were on duty during Anbil Mahesh’s arrest on October 26.

The incident occurred after the Chennai Central Crime Branch arrested Anbil Mahesh in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the grant of approvals and permissions to private schools. Police alleged that some of the DMK functionaries used objectionable language against officers and obstructed them from performing their official duties. Cases have been registered under two provisions relating to the alleged obstruction of public servants and the use of derogatory language.

Anbil Mahesh was arrested after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in the case involving allegations that more than Rs 100 crore had been illegally collected from private schools during the previous DMK regime by promising permanent recognition, building approvals and other statutory clearances. The registration of a separate case against Sekar Babu and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy has added to the political confrontation between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and the DMK. The allegations against those booked are subject to investigation.