Shoot-at-sight order in TN prisons after jailbreak

Chennai, Oct 28:

The Tamil Nadu Prison Department has decided to deploy armed guards at watchtowers in all central and district prisons and authorised them to open fire to prevent escape attempts, following the escape of 17 inmates from the Thekkampatti sub-jail in Theni district.

Director General of Prisons Sandeep Rai Rathore said the new security measures would come into effect from Wednesday. Officials posted at watchtowers would be instructed to shoot at sight if inmates attempted to escape, according to a report.

The decision follows the jailbreak late on Monday, October 26, when 17 remand prisoners allegedly staged a medical emergency, attacked prison guards and fled the facility. Preliminary investigations indicated that an inmate pretended to suffer a seizure, prompting prison personnel to open the cell. The inmates allegedly assaulted the guards and escaped through the prison’s main entrance. Several personnel were injured in the incident, triggering a major manhunt across Theni and neighbouring districts.

The prison department acknowledged security lapses, including the failure to follow procedures while responding to what staff believed was a genuine medical emergency. The department has also ordered the installation or restoration of functioning alarm systems in all prisons. Nine prison personnel were suspended over alleged negligence, while special police teams intensified the search for the escapees.