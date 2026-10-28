Yogi Babu’s 300th film ‘Arjunan Per Paththu’ to release on Nov 27

Actor Yogi Babu’s Arjunan Per Paththu, his 300th film as a lead actor, is set to hit theatres on November 27. The makers announced the release date on Tuesday. The film was earlier scheduled for release on July 17 but was postponed.

Written and directed by debutant Ra Rajmohan, the film revolves around a man whose hard-earned vehicle is stolen. As he investigates the theft, he discovers that several people are claiming ownership of the vehicle, leading to revelations about a larger scam involving used-vehicle sales.

The cast includes Kaali Venkat, Arul Doss, Anamika Mahi, Lenin Bharathi, Mynaa Nandhini, Sendrayan and Subramaniam Siva, among others. D Imman has composed the music, while Pradeep Kaliraja is the cinematographer and Kasi Viswanathan the editor. Kiruthiga Thangapandi S and Thangapandi D are producing the film under the Dev Cinemas banner.