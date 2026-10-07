Pushpavanam Kuppusamy appointed Eyal Isai Nataka Manram chief

Chennai, Oct 7:

Popular Tamil folk singer Pushpavanam Kuppusamy has been appointed president of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, an organisation functioning under the State government’s Department of Art and Culture.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay handed over the appointment order to Kuppusamy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The appointment brings a well-known figure from Tamil folk music to the leadership of the State’s premier organisation working for the promotion and development of traditional Tamil arts and artists.

Kuppusamy, who hails from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, is widely known for his contribution to Tamil folk music. He is a folk and playback singer and has also worked as a lyricist, writer and music composer.

He completed his schooling at the Government Higher Secondary School in Vedaranyam. Over the years, he has been associated with Tamil folk traditions and has contributed to taking folk music to wider audiences through performances and recordings.

The Tamil Nadu Sangeet Nataka Sangam was established by the State government in 1955. The organisation was formed with the objective of pursuing at the State level the aims of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi and promoting traditional Tamil arts.

The organisation was subsequently renamed the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram in 1973.

The Manram has since played a role in supporting and promoting Tamil literature, music and theatre, besides helping artists associated with traditional forms of cultural expression.

It implements various schemes aimed at the promotion and development of arts and artists with grants sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu government.

The appointment of Kuppusamy assumes significance given his long association with Tamil folk traditions. His experience as a singer, composer, lyricist and writer is expected to bring a practitioner of folk arts to the leadership of the organisation.

The Eyal Isai Nataka Manram is also involved in extending government support to artists and cultural practitioners through various schemes and programmes. The organisation’s activities cover the preservation and promotion of traditional art forms and providing institutional support to artists.

Kuppusamy’s appointment comes at a time when the importance of preserving traditional art forms and ensuring greater recognition and opportunities for folk artists has been receiving renewed attention.

The appointment order was handed over by Chief Minister Vijay at the Secretariat in the presence of officials and Minister Raj Mohan