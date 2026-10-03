Dhanush-Mammootty’s ‘Om’ to release on November 20

Dhanush and Mammootty-starrer Om has been confirmed for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit screens on October 16, was postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is slated for October 15.

Written and directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy, Om is produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films along with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag, with RTake Studios also backing the project.

The film features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles. Mammootty’s appearance marks his return to Tamil cinema after Peranbu, while Naseeruddin Shah is making his Tamil debut.

Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music, with Ezhil Arasu K as cinematographer, R Kalaivanan as editor and A Pannerselvam as art director. Action choreography is handled by Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee. Om will be Dhanush’s second release of 2026 after Kara.