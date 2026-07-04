Atharvaa likely to team up with director Hari 

Actor Atharvaa is reportedly set to collaborate with director Hari for his upcoming film, with discussions between the two said to be progressing smoothly. An official announcement is expected soon.

Hari, known for his fast-paced commercial entertainers, was initially planning a project with actor Prashanth, which appears to have been shelved. He was also in talks for a Telugu film with Ravi Teja, but that venture did not materialise. The director has now shifted focus to this potential collaboration with Atharvaa.

If confirmed, the project is expected to be produced by Stone Bench Films and will likely follow Hari’s signature style of high-energy storytelling.

Atharvaa was last seen in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Idhayam Murali, which is slated to hit theatres on July 10.