Infosys clocks 11.5 pc net profit growth in Q3

IT major Infosys on Thursday reported 11.5 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 6,806 crore in the third quarter (Q3) this fiscal, from Rs 6,106 crore in the year-ago period.

The digital services and consulting leader delivered strong and broad-based performance with $4,939 million in Q3 revenues, growth of 1.7 per cent sequentially and 6.1 per cent (year-on-year) in constant currency.

Operating margin for Q3 was at 21.3 per cent, an increase of 0.2 per cent sequentially. Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million, growing 90 per cent year on year, the company said in a statement.

“Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.