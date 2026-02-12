World Cancer Day 2026: Personalised Care Reshaping Early Breast Cancer Treatment in India

Spread the love

On World Cancer Day 2026, medical experts are highlighting how early breast cancer care in India is becoming increasingly personalised — a shift that is improving not only survival rates but also the quality of life of patients.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women in India. However, advances in early detection, targeted therapies and patient-centred treatment strategies are transforming outcomes. Doctors say the focus is now expanding beyond eliminating the disease to ensuring patients lead healthier and more fulfilling lives after treatment.

When 38-year-old Sonali Mehra from Jaipur detected a small lump during a routine self-examination, she sought medical advice immediately. A mammogram confirmed early-stage hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer. With access to advanced therapies and a treatment plan tailored to her condition, Sonali completed her treatment successfully and is now cancer-free.

“The diagnosis was terrifying, but catching it early and having a treatment plan designed just for me made all the difference,” she said.

Dr. Sankar Srinivasan, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, explained that early breast cancer generally includes stages 0 to 3, where the disease is confined to the breast or nearby lymph nodes. “Personalised treatment is key. Every patient’s cancer is different. We now tailor therapies based on tumour type, size, nodal involvement, genetic profile, age and overall health. The goal is not just survival but reducing recurrence risk and improving quality of life,” he said.

Recognising That Every Cancer Is Different

Medical science now recognises multiple subtypes of early breast cancer, including hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive and triple-negative cancers. Each behaves differently and requires a distinct treatment approach. Tumour biology testing allows doctors to customise therapy, helping avoid unnecessary side effects while improving treatment effectiveness.

Managing the Risk of Recurrence

Even after early detection, recurrence remains a concern. Doctors note that recurrence risk varies depending on tumour characteristics, lymph node involvement, genetic mutations and age at diagnosis. Personalised surveillance strategies — including regular follow-ups, lifestyle guidance and mental health support — are now an integral part of care. These measures help patients manage uncertainty and focus on recovery.

Advanced Therapies with Fewer Side Effects

New-generation treatments such as hormone therapies, targeted drugs and immunotherapy are playing a critical role in early-stage breast cancer management. These therapies aim to reduce recurrence risk while minimising side effects such as fatigue, appetite loss and gastrointestinal discomfort. Many of these treatments are designed to integrate smoothly into patients’ daily lives, enabling long-term adherence without major disruption.

Quality of Life Takes Centre Stage

Healthcare providers say that success is no longer measured solely by survival rates. Emotional well-being, mental health counselling, peer support groups and survivorship programmes are now central components of breast cancer care. Lifestyle interventions — including diet, exercise and stress management — are encouraged to reduce recurrence risk and enhance overall well-being.

Experts emphasise that awareness, early screening and access to personalised treatment remain critical. As India marks World Cancer Day 2026, the message from oncologists is clear: early detection combined with tailored care can turn breast cancer from a life-threatening diagnosis into a manageable condition — allowing patients not just to survive, but to thrive.