LS: BJP MP seeks to terminate Rahul Gandhi’s membership

Spread the love

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday submitted a substantive motion in the Lok Sabha seeking the termination of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on contesting elections.

Dubey accused Gandhi of allegedly colluding with foreign organisations and “anti-India forces” during his visits abroad, claims he said justified his motion.

Speaking to media in Parliament, Dubey clarified that he filed a substantive motion, not a privilege motion, outlining allegations that Gandhi engaged with groups such as the Soros Foundation, USAID and Ford Foundation during trips to countries including Thailand, Cambodia and the United States.

The MP said this, in his view, amounted to actions that undermine national interests.

The move comes a day after Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, in which he sharply criticised the Union government’s policies on a trade deal with the United States, energy security and tariffs, prompting further political controversy. Gandhi’s remarks have drawn strong reactions from the ruling party, which has labelled them misleading.

Congress leaders have condemned the motion as politically motivated, saying it is meant to escalate tensions ahead of ongoing national political debates.

The development is expected to stir further discussion in Parliament as both sides prepare for continued exchanges in the coming days.