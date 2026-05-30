French Open: Fonseca stuns Djokovic 

Paris, May 30:

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 French Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in a dramatic five-set comeback at Roland Garros.

The 19-year-old fought back from two sets down to win 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a marathon match lasting nearly five hours, knocking the 24-time Grand Slam champion out in the third round.

Fonseca’s fearless shot-making and relentless energy turned the match around, as he dominated the longer rallies and held his nerve in crucial moments of the final two sets. The stunning victory marks a breakthrough moment in the young Brazilian’s career, while raising fresh questions about Djokovic’s form and endurance at the highest level.