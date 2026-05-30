Indian student found dead in Canada

Ottawa, May 30:

A 23-year-old Indian student, Vidhi Megha, was found dead inside a residence in St. Catharines, Niagara Region, in Canada earlier this month. Police responded to reports of two people without vital signs on May 15 and discovered her body. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death. The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed condolences and said it is assisting the family with support and transportation of the mortal remains to India. Police have charged 40-year-old Joshua St. Omer with second-degree murder in connection with the case.