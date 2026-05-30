Iran rejects Trump’s Iran deal claims

Tehran, May 30:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of a near-final peace deal with Iran—including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—have been strongly disputed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-linked Fars News Agency.

Trump had asserted that an agreement was close, suggesting Iran would make major concessions such as reopening the strategic waterway, abandoning nuclear ambitions, and allowing destruction of enriched uranium stockpiles.

However, Iranian officials pushed back, stating that no final deal has been reached and describing the U.S. narrative as exaggerated and unrealistic. The IRGC-linked outlet reportedly termed Trump’s claims a “mix of truth and lies,” indicating that the actual draft under discussion in Tehran differs significantly.