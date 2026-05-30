Pak arrests 11 for anti-army social media posts

Lahore, May 30:

Authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab province have arrested 11 social media activists accused of spreading anti-army and anti-state content online. According to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), the suspects were detained during raids conducted across several cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala. Officials alleged that the activists used social media platforms to run provocative campaigns targeting state institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army, and to incite unrest among the public. Digital evidence and online records are now being examined to trace their activities and possible networks. The suspects have been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016. Authorities said some of those arrested were linked to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Earlier this month, 13 other activists were arrested in similar operations across Punjab.