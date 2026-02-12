Sreeleela officially becomes a doctor

Spread the love

Popular Indian actress Sreeleela has achieved a remarkable milestone by officially earning her MBBS degree after six years of balancing a demanding medical education with a thriving film career. The 24‑year‑old graduated from DY Patil University in Mumbai at the convocation ceremony held on February 10, 2026, and pictures and videos of the moment have gone viral on social media. Dressed in maroon academic robes and cap, Sreeleela was all smiles as she received her medical degree on stage and later embraced her family in a heartwarming moment captured in videos shared widely online. Fans were quick to shower praise, with many lauding her dedication and discipline in juggling rigorous medical studies alongside film shoots and promotional commitments. “Beauty with brains! Huge respect for her dedication to both her craft and her studies,” one fan commented online. Born in Detroit to a Telugu family and raised in Bengaluru, Sreeleela comes from a medical background — her mother is a practising gynaecologist — which partly inspired her pursuit of medicine. Alongside this achievement, she has built a successful acting career with roles in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, and is set for a Bollywood debut. Her upcoming projects include Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan and a lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan, reflecting her growing pan‑India appeal. @@@