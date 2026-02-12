Sony Pictures’ star-studded 2026 lineup promises thrills

Spread the love

Sony Pictures Entertainment is gearing up for a packed 2026 theatrical season, combining franchise tentpoles, high-concept thrillers, animation, and prestige dramas. The studio is returning with Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Jumanji 3 in December with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart. Early releases include Crime 101 (Feb 13) featuring Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry, and the animated sports comedy Goat (Feb 20) co-produced with NBA star Stephen Curry. Sci-fi fans can look forward to Project Hail Mary (March 20) starring Ryan Gosling, while May brings the witty mystery The Sheep Detectives with Hugh Jackman and Bryan Cranston. Summer and fall feature horror releases like Evil Dead Burn (July 24), Insidious (Aug 21), and Resident Evil (Sept 18). The lineup highlights Sony’s confidence in range and storytelling, from family-friendly adventures to thrillers and animated spectacles. With nostalgic franchises, star power, and international appeal, Sony aims to keep audiences returning to theatres throughout 2026.