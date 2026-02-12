Sasikumar set to return to direction soon

Spread the love

Actor‑director Sasikumar, known for his versatility both in front of and behind the camera, has announced his plans to return to film directing after several years focused primarily on acting. Sasikumar revealed that he has three completed scripts ready, and is preparing to helm a new project, though he does not intend to star in these upcoming films himself. Sasikumar’s directorial work in the past has earned critical acclaim, with films such as Subramaniapuram and Easan cementing his reputation as a storyteller rooted in authentic narratives. In a recent interview, he explained his readiness to re‑embrace directing: “I’ve written three stories that are complete and ready. These films will feature other lead actors — I don’t plan to act in them.” He emphasised that the scripts reflect his current creative interests, and he is focused on shaping compelling cinema from behind the camera. Meanwhile, Sasikumar continues to remain active as an actor with the release of his upcoming film My Lord directed by Raju Murugan, set to hit theatres this week. As fans look forward to his directorial comeback, the announcement has generated interest within the Tamil film industry about the themes and genres he may explore in his next ventures.