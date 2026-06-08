Lydian Nadhaswaram to premiere first Symphony in Chennai on World Music Day

Musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram is set to unveil his first-ever symphony, Symphony No. 1: New Beginnings, on June 21 at The Music Academy in Chennai as part of World Music Day celebrations.

The young pianist and composer, who rose to global fame after winning The World’s Best in 2019, recently shared glimpses of the symphony’s recording sessions with the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra. The project marks a significant milestone in his musical journey, reflecting his evolution from a child prodigy into a full-fledged composer.

Titled New Beginnings, the symphony is being positioned as one of Lydian’s most ambitious works to date. The orchestral composition is expected to draw music enthusiasts and fans to the Chennai premiere, where audiences will witness the debut performance of his landmark creation.

The event is anticipated to be a major highlight of World Music Day celebrations in the city, showcasing a blend of youthful brilliance and global musical collaboration.