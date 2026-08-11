Withdraw FCRA Amendment Bill in present form: TN Assembly resolution tells Centre

Chennai, Aug 11:

principles of natural justice, proportionality, protection of property rights, legitimate expectation and federalism, the Minister said.

While ensuring transparency and accountbaility in foreign contributions, it must also protect the rights of lawfully functioning charitable, educational, medical, religious, cultural and social welfare organisations”, the resolution said and demanded the withdrawal of the FCRA Bill in its present form.

After members of various parties, spoke on it, Speaker J.C.D.Prabhakar declared that the resolution was adopted unanimously by voice vote with the support of all parties.