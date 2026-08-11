Talk of AIADMK, DMK has come together wounds me, says EPS, DMK too denies it

Chennai, Aug 11:

The talk and reports of AIADMK and its arch-rival DMK have joined together has wounded me a lot, Party General Secretary and Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said, even as the DMK too chipped in during the debate in the State Assembly, terming the reports as false.

Speaking on the debate on the maiden General and Agriculture budgets presented by the ruling TVK, EPS stoutly denied that both the Dravidian majors have joined together.

“It wounds me a lot. There is no truth in it”, he said, while reiterating his party’s stand that it was always opposed to the DMK and recalled the reason for which the AIADMK was founded by late leader MGR.

“We have not come together…such reports hurts me a lot”, he said.

Intervening, DMK Whip and former Minister E V Velu too denied such reports terming them as totally false.

The talk of both the parties, which had ruled the State alternatively for close to six decades, gained traction in the wake of reports after the outcome of the recent Assembly elections that there were moves to install an AIADMK government headed by the EPS with the support of the DMK.

Though the AIADMK had been steadfastly denying it, such a proposal had definitely cropped up, if one goes by the comments of the former allies of the DMK, who have since shifted their allegiance to the TVK government headed by Chief Minister Vijay, either by aligning with it and joining the government, or those offering outside support to it, that enabled it to win the Confidence Vote in the Assembly.

Even some of the disgruntled MLAs of the AIADMK, who have quit their posts and moved to the TVK, confirmed it saying, it went against the long followed principles terming DMK as an “evil force” and that there ws no change in its stand and would never deviate from it.

It was in this context, former BJP MLA Ms Vanathi Srinivasan, while talking to reporters in Coimbatore, said there are no permanent foes or friends in politics, when queried about reports that an alienated DMK was, moving closer to the saffron party, which has gained momentum after DMK openly announced that it would take a decision on the proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament after reading about its contents.

“If it happens (DMK and BJP joining hands) you will come to know”, was Ms vanathi’s cryptic response, when pressed further.