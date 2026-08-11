Actor Vikram’s Lar Gibbon video sparks wildlife probe

Chennai, Aug 11:

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has come under scrutiny after a video showing him cuddling a Lar Gibbon went viral, prompting the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to examine the animal’s ownership and legal status.

The actor had shared the video on Instagram, but subsequently deleted the post after questions were raised over whether the exotic primate was legally possessed and brought to India.

According to the report, the gibbon is said to belong to CK Ranganathan, founder-chairman of CavinKare and father of Manu Ranjith, who is married to Vikram’s daughter Akshita. The video was reportedly filmed at Ranganathan’s farmhouse on the East Coast Road.

Forest officials are now examining the history, ownership and documentation relating to the animal. The probe will also look into its importation and transportation records.

The Lar Gibbon is a Southeast Asian primate whose international trade is regulated under CITES. The species is also listed under Schedule IV of India’s Wildlife Protection Act, making questions over its possession and documentation particularly significant.

The investigation is at an early stage, and the authorities have not indicated any wrongdoing by Vikram.