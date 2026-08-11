Free WiFi restored at 44 locations across Chennai

Chennai, Aug 11: Free WiFi services have been restored at 44 locations across Marina Beach, Besant Nagar Beach and the Secretariat Park from August 10, following directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The initiative is aimed at providing seamless internet access to people at some of the city’s busiest public spaces. On Marina Beach, WiFi has been made available at 27 locations between the Labour Statue and the Lighthouse. Five locations at Besant Nagar Beach and 12 locations at the Secretariat Park have also been covered.

To access the free service, users need to switch on WiFi on their mobile phones and select the available network. After scanning the QR code displayed, they can enter the OTP received on their registered mobile number to establish the connection.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said the initiative forms part of efforts to expand digital services and improve public access to technology. It is also working to restore non-functional WiFi facilities and install new ones at other popular public spaces.

Further locations, including other beaches, parks and sports grounds, are being considered for the expansion of free WiFi services.