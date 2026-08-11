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Tuesday, August 11, 2026
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TAMIL NADU

Alliance switches trigger heated exchange in Assembly

NT BureauBy No Comments
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**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Aug. 7, 2026, Tamil Nadu Speaker Assembly JCD Prabhakar conducts the proceedings of the House during the state Assembly session, in Chennai. (@CMOTamilnadu/X via PTI Photo)(PTI08_07_2026_000261B)

Chennai, Aug 11:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday between former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the treasury benches, with the debate turning personal over political realignments.

Initiating the discussion, Panneerselvam, who joined the DMK ahead of the Assembly polls, accused the TVK government of failing to fulfil key election promises, including an enhanced monthly financial assistance for women and six free LPG cylinders a year.

He claimed voters who sought a change in government were disappointed and said the promises should have been introduced as flagship schemes.

Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan rejected the criticism, pointing out that the government had a five-year mandate to implement its electoral commitments.

The exchange subsequently shifted towards the political allegiances of members, with both sides trading barbs over their past and present alliances.

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