CM Vijay leads Statewide anti-drug pledge in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 11:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday led a major state-level anti-drug pledge at a city college, calling upon people, particularly students and youngsters, to take collective responsibility for eliminating the drug menace from the State.

The pledge emphasised individual responsibility to stay away from drugs, protect families from addiction, guide those at risk away from substance abuse and extend support to people undergoing rehabilitation. Participants also pledged to cooperate with the government in preventing the circulation of illegal drugs.

A large number of people joined the campaign by taking an e-pledge through the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu portal, officials said.

As part of its anti-drug measures, the State government has established a specialised Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with district-level branches to strengthen action against drug-related offences.

The government has also launched the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu app, enabling students and teachers to anonymously report suspected drug-related activities in and around educational institutions.

In addition, youth volunteer groups have been trained to help create safer school environments and conduct localised, peer-to-peer awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

The Chief Minister urged students and the wider public to actively participate in these initiatives and help build a healthier, drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the State government sanctioned Rs 264.14 crore for the establishment of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) units across TN. The ANTF will have 37 units – one for each district in TN, and 28 units – one for each police districts in 9 city commissionerates (12 units in Chennai, and two units each in Avadi, Tambaram, Salem, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli).

The ANTF will be headed by a ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) rank officer, assisted by an Inspector General of Police (IGP) and three Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers and will comprise 65 Inspectors, 130 Sub Inspectors and 325 Police Personnel.

Additionally, a headquarters with 10 specialised divisions and 454 sanctioned posts will oversee intelligence gathering, cyber investigations, legal support, special operations, crime records, field intelligence, training, administration, information technology and a round-the-clock control room.

The ANTF will focus on collecting intelligence on the movement of narcotics, conducting cyber-surveillance operations and financial investigations against criminals involved in drug related crimes among others, and also registering cases against them.