Forest fire in Sathuragiri hill

Virudhunagar, Auhmg 11:

A raging forest fire in the Thaniparai forest area near Vathirairuppu has prompted the district administration and Forest Department to temporarily prohibit devotees from climbing the Sathuragiri hills.

The fire reportedly broke out on Monday night and began spreading rapidly towards the lower slopes due to strong winds. The development comes just ahead of the Aadi Amavasai festival, when thousands of devotees are expected to visit the famous Sathuragiri Sundara Mahalingam temple.

Devotees had been permitted to undertake the hill pilgrimage until August 13 for the festival. With large crowds already gathering at the foothills, authorities imposed the restriction as a precautionary measure, citing concerns over public safety.

Those who had already climbed the hill are being guided back towards the foothills by Forest Department personnel. Special forest teams and firefighters are engaged in efforts to contain the blaze while closely monitoring wind direction and the movement of the fire.

The district administration said devotees and members of the public would not be allowed to climb the hill until the situation becomes safe.

The Forest Department is expected to assess the ground situation after the fire is brought under control before deciding whether devotees can be permitted for Aadi Amavasai darshan.

The sudden restriction has left thousands of devotees disappointed, as visiting Sathuragiri Sundara Mahalingam temple on Aadi Amavasai is considered especially significant.