Armstrong murder case: Absconding ‘Bomb’ Saravanan arrested

Chennai, Aug 11:

Police have arrested history-sheeter ‘Bomb’ Saravanan, who had been absconding for nearly a year after the murder of former BSP Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong.

Saravanan, who was reportedly associated with Armstrong, faces more than 30 criminal cases, including six murder cases and cases of kidnapping. A court had issued a warrant against him after he failed to appear for hearings in several cases.

Police from the Anti-Crime Special Unit, who had been tracking him, arrested Saravanan near Uthukottai on Tuesday morning. He was subsequently brought to the Pulianthope police station for questioning.

Saravanan, a former resident of Pulianthope, had reportedly shifted to the Uthukottai area after vacating his Chennai residence. Police said he belonged to the rival faction of former gangster Nagendran.