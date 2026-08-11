Forest Department Probes Vikram’s Video With Rare Gibbon

Chennai, Aug 11:

Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials on Tuesday visited the Neelankarai residence of actor Vikram’s daughter in connection with a social media video showing the actor holding and playing with a rare gibbon.

Vikram had recently posted a video in which he was seen cuddling a young gibbon as it playfully pulled his hair. The video went viral, triggering questions over whether the animal could legally be kept or handled in India. The video was subsequently removed from his social media account.

Officials are examining how the gibbon came to be at the residence, whether it was legally brought into the country and whether the person offering it for sale possessed the required documents.

During the inquiry, officials reportedly learnt that Vikram had visited his daughter’s residence and saw the gibbon that had been brought there for sale. He reportedly picked up the animal and played with it, later posting the video online. His daughter had allegedly considered purchasing the animal but subsequently decided against it, following which it was returned.

Forest officials are also examining the claim that the gibbon had been brought for sale with valid documents. They are verifying the credentials of the seller and the documents covering the animal’s possession and sale.

Officials are particularly checking whether the animal had been registered and its transaction permitted through PARIVESH 2.0, the Union Environment Ministry’s online portal for environment, forest and wildlife-related clearances and permissions.

The species seen in the video is reportedly a lar gibbon, native to Southeast Asia. The Forest Department is investigating whether all applicable wildlife regulations were complied with in its possession and proposed sale.