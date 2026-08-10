Mahesh Babu’s new looks from Varanasi unveiled on his birthday

Marking the birthday of actor Mahesh Babu, the makers of his upcoming film Varanasi unveiled two striking new looks from the film on Sunday, offering fans a glimpse into his character and the film’s grand scale.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema and is slated for a worldwide IMAX release on April 7, 2027. The film is currently in its final stages of production, with much of its content being kept under tight wraps.

Mahesh Babu plays the role of Rudhra in the film, a character described as complex and layered. The first look features Rudhra resting on a bamboo raft in the middle of a dense jungle, exuding calmness and quiet intensity. The second still shifts dramatically in setting, showing him in the vast plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, standing among wildlife with a commanding presence.

Together, the visuals hint at a globe-spanning narrative that blends adventure, emotion and spectacle. The film is said to follow Rudhra’s extraordinary journey across continents, from the spiritual heartlands of India to remote international landscapes.

Speaking about the film, Rajamouli described the character of Rudhra as someone burdened with a larger purpose. “He is witty, vulnerable and fierce. While many can portray strength, very few can balance both fierceness and fragility, which Mahesh has brought to the role,” the director said.

He also highlighted the scale of the shoot, particularly the African schedule. Filming took place in visually stunning locations including areas near Mount Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara. Rajamouli noted that even the expansive IMAX format struggled to capture the full grandeur of the landscapes.

While Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been officially confirmed as part of the cast, veteran actor Prakash Raj is also believed to play a significant role. The film’s music is composed by MM Keeravani.

Produced by KL Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner along with SS Karthikeya of Showing Business, Varanasi is positioned as a large-scale cinematic spectacle combining storytelling, visual grandeur and emotional depth.

With promotional activities already underway, the unveiling of Mahesh Babu’s new looks has further heightened anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts alike.