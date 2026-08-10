Vishal confident about Magudam,  Promises magical climax

With just a week left for the release of his directorial debut Magudam, actor Vishal has expressed strong confidence in the film, especially its climax, which he believes will leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Vishal highlighted the collective effort of the film’s team. “Be it Uma Devi ma’am’s lyrics or choreographer Dileep’s contribution, every department has added immense value to the film. We have tried to create something magical in the last eight minutes,” he said.

The actor-director also shared a personal connection with the audience experience, stating that he is eager to watch the film at Rohini Theatre—the same venue where he once cheered for his favourite actor Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister. “I am excited to see how the audience reacts and applauds those scenes,” he added.

Earlier, Vishal had shared behind-the-scenes visuals from the climax shoot, revealing the scale of production. The sequence reportedly involved around 100 stunt performers and nearly 800 crew members, significantly raising expectations among fans and industry watchers.

The trailer of Magudam showcases Vishal in three distinct roles, each with contrasting personalities. One character is a medical representative, another works at a shipping harbour in Visakhapatnam, while the third—Linga—emerges as a powerful and intense antagonist, presenting shades of performance reminiscent of his role in Mark Antony.

Vishal took over the direction of Magudam last year following creative differences with filmmaker Ravi Arasu, who is now credited with the story. The film features Anjali and Dushara Vijayan as the female leads, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Jayaprakash, John Vijay, Ajay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, Arjai, VJ Jhansi, Padam Kumar, and Sabhumon.

The film’s dialogues are penned by Pon Parthiban, Anandh Kumaresan (Tamil), and Rajesh A. Moorthy (Telugu). The technical crew includes editor NB Srikanth and art director G. Durairaj. The project is backed by the late producer R.B. Choudary’s Super Good Films banner.

Magudam is set to hit theatres on August 14 and will release in both Tamil and Telugu, with the latter titled Makutam. The film is expected to face a box-office clash with Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons.