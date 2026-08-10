Nayanthara breaks her ‘no promotion’ rule for ‘Toxic’

Despite being one of the biggest names in the South film industry, Nayanthara refrains from giving interviews and attending any kind of promotional events and pre-release functions for her projects.

However, Nayanthara, who will soon be seen essaying the role of Ganga in Yash starrer ‘Toxic’, made an exception as she was seen at the trailer launch event for ‘Toxic’ on Saturday, along with the rest of the cast.

During her address at the trailer launch event, Nayanthara revealed why she avoids such promotional events. The actress claimed that she decided to make an exception only for Yash.

She shared, “It’s not that I don’t want to attend Promotional events. It’s just that I’m not good very good at it. So I stay away from it. But this was special because so many reasons. But I think it’s just Yash. He just made a call, and it was enough for me to attend the event.”

Nayanthara further spoke about what made her experience working with Yash in ‘Toxic’ different.

“Everyone’s big, everyone’s cool. They are really good. That’s why they are superstars. But with Yash, when I met him the first time, the kind of larger-than-life image that he actually has, that’s how he really is in person also,” she added.

Meanwhile, the recently released trailer of ‘Toxic’ provides an insight into the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, with a web of relationships and rivalries surrounding them.

We also get a better idea of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi’s characters, the leading ladies of ‘Toxic’.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ has been jointly backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 August 2026, ‘Toxic’ has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.