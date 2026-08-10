Sudheesh urges Centre to speed up Kovai, Madurai metro projects

Chennai, August 10:

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Treasurer and Rajya Sabha Member L.K. Sudheesh on Monday urged the Union government to expedite the implementation of Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, citing the growing transport needs of the two cities.

In a statement, Sudheesh said he met Union Minister Manohar Lal in person and emphasised the need to prioritise Metro Rail projects in both cities. He requested the Centre to take swift action to ensure early execution of the projects.

Highlighting the importance of the cities, Sudheesh noted that Coimbatore is a major hub for industry and commerce, while Madurai is a key centre for growth and tourism in southern Tamil Nadu. He said the introduction of Metro Rail services in these cities would significantly reduce traffic congestion, save travel time, and improve the ease of daily commuting for the public.

Sudheesh further stated that he would continue to raise issues concerning the people of Tamil Nadu with the Union government and in Parliament, and consistently advocate for the development of urban infrastructure across the State.