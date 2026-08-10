Producer Archana Kalpathi named to temple trustee panel

Chennai, August 10:

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a six-member State-level committee to oversee the appointment of trustees in temples under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department that generate an annual income exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

According to a government order, the panel will be headed by Mayilam Bommapuram Aadheenam Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal. Among the members appointed to the committee is film producer Archana Kalpathi Aghoram, known for producing films such as GOAT.

The formation of the committee is aimed at streamlining and centralising the process of appointing trustees in major temples across the State. Officials said the move is expected to bring greater administrative oversight in temple management under the HR&CE Department.

However, the inclusion of Archana Kalpathi Aghoram has triggered political discussion, with critics pointing to her proximity to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Observers note that the Chief Minister has, in recent months, appointed several individuals from his close professional and personal circles to key positions.

Earlier, a producer associated with Vijay’s film Jananayagan was appointed as the State’s Special Representative in New Delhi. The latest appointment has further fuelled debate within political and administrative circles over the selection of members to influential government panels.

The development has generated considerable buzz in Tamil Nadu political circles, with opposition voices questioning the criteria for such appointments, while government sources maintain that all selections are based on merit and administrative requirements.