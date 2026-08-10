CM Vijay announces hiked MSP for paddy, sugarcane

Chennai, Aug 10:

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday announced revised Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for paddy and sugarcane in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, asserting that the new rates were the highest in the State’s history and aimed at significantly boosting farmers’ income.

Making a statement under Rule 110, the Chief Minister said the procurement season would commence from September 1. He announced that the MSP for Grade A paddy had been increased to Rs 2,750 per quintal, while common paddy would fetch Rs 2,600 per quintal.

Highlighting the significance of the revision, Vijay said the increase of Rs 156 in MSP marked a historic move. “This is not merely an announcement, but a milestone in ensuring better remuneration for farmers,” he stated.

Turning to sugarcane, the Chief Minister fixed the MSP at Rs 709.50 per tonne, which would ensure that farmers receive Rs 4,000 per tonne. He noted that this substantial hike reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the agrarian economy.

Drawing comparisons with the previous regime, Vijay said that during the past five years under the DMK government, the MSP saw a cumulative increase of Rs 156, whereas the present TVK-led government had raised the sugarcane MSP by Rs 360.50 per tonne within its first year in office.

The Chief Minister reiterated that agriculture remains a priority sector for the government. He assured that sustained policy measures, including fair pricing and timely procurement, would continue to support farmers and improve rural livelihoods across the State.

Officials said the revised MSP is expected to encourage higher procurement, enhance farm incomes, and provide stability to the agricultural sector ahead of the upcoming harvest season.