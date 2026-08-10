Chennai Metro Rail Wins Commonwealth Award 

Chennai, Aug 10:

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been honoured with the Commonwealth Environment and Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2026, recognising its efforts in environmental protection and sustainable urban development.

The award was presented at a ceremony held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, highlighting CMRL’s initiatives in promoting sustainability and integrating eco-friendly practices into its metro rail projects.

CMRL Project Director T. Archunan received the award on behalf of the organisation at the international event. Following the ceremony, the honour was formally presented to Managing Director A.M. Siddique in Chennai.

Officials said the recognition reflects the organisation’s continued focus on environmental conservation, efficient resource management and socially responsible infrastructure development.

CMRL has been implementing various measures to reduce environmental impact, including energy-efficient operations, green building practices and initiatives aimed at enhancing urban mobility while minimising carbon footprint.

The award underscores Chennai Metro Rail’s commitment to aligning infrastructure growth with sustainability goals, positioning it as a key contributor to environmentally responsible urban transport systems.

Senior officials and representatives of CMRL participated in the award ceremony and subsequent presentation, marking a significant milestone for the organisation on the global stage.