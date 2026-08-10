Amit Shah to address students’ protest row in Parliament

New Delhi, August 10:

The government on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address Parliament on the issue of police action against students protesting in Delhi, signalling a possible end to the ongoing logjam in the Monsoon Session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed both Houses that the government is ready to discuss all issues related to students and respond to concerns raised by the Opposition, which has been demanding a statement from Shah.

“The government is prepared for a discussion and will reply to all points raised by the Opposition. The Home Minister will respond,” Rijiju said.

Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions since the start of the session, with Opposition members pressing for a detailed statement on the handling of student protests in the national capital.

The announcement is expected to pave the way for normal proceedings to resume, as both sides look to break the stalemate.