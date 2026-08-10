BJP urges people to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

New Delhi, Aug 10:

The BJP appealed to people to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in large numbers by hoisting the national flag at their homes, establishments and workplaces, saying the initiative will strengthen the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

Tiranga Yatras were held in several states on Sunday, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, as part of the campaign, with BJP leaders and workers participating in rallies and urging people to hold the national flag high.

In separate posts on X, BJP leaders urged people to participate in the campaign being held from August 9 to 17 and make the tricolour a part of every home and every heart.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said, “The tricolour is a symbol of our pride, unity and the sacrifices made for freedom, inspiring every Indian to give their best in the service of the nation.

“Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is becoming a powerful medium to spread the spirit of patriotism to every individual.”

He urged people to join the campaign with enthusiasm and contribute to the resolve of building a ‘developed India’.

Nabin said the campaign assumes added significance this year as the country marks the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.

“On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ this year, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will further deepen our love for nation and sense of national unity,” Nabin said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju urged people to make the tricolour a part of every home and every heart.

“This Independence Day, let us make the tricolour a part of every home and every heart. Join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, hoist the ‘Tiranga’ at your home, click a selfie with the tricolour and Vande Mataram lyrics and share your participation at harghartiranga.com,” he said.

“Together, let us celebrate the pride, unity and spirit of Bharat,” Rijiju added.

He also shared a video of himself riding a bike and participating in a Tiranga Yatra.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Tiranga should become a symbol of India’s pride, splendour and glory, and the identity of every home.

“Every home a Tiranga, every heart a Tiranga… Let us join the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign on the glorious occasion of the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram and transform this festival of patriotism into a celebration for one and all,” Goyal said.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad urged people to hoist the tricolour with full honour at their homes, establishments and workplaces under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign being organised from August 9 to 17.

“Along with that, take a selfie and upload it on harghartiranga.com,” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, a Tiranga Yatra led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was taken out from the chief minister’s residence to the Vidhan Bhavan, with state BJP president Pankaj Chowdhury and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak taking part in it along with thousands of youth.

Adityanath said that people living in India cannot continue to insult the country’s symbols, its great personalities, the national anthem, and the national song.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda attended a state-level Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur and described it as a “mass movement” connected with national consciousness.

Nadda, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, led the rally which began from the Albert Hall and passed through the Ram Niwas Bagh crossing and Sanganeri Gate before concluding at the Badi Chaupar.

Addressing a Tiranga Yatra in Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said Meiteis must play the role of a “big brother” among the state’s communities to foster peace and development.

He added that various communities had come together in the past to protect Manipur.